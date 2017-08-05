16th Annual Martin Earley Tour of Kildare expects 600 to saddle up

Over 600 people, from experienced cyclists to families will join the fight against cancer this Sunday as part of the 16th Annual Martin Earley Tour of Kildare in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation.

The annual event, which attracts cyclists from all over Leinster and beyond, has tours of 110k, 65k and a family tour.

There will also be a BBQ at the finish line to congratulate all who take part.

It will be led by Tour de France and Giro d’Italia stage winner Martin Earley and raises much needed funds for the Marie Keating Foundation which helps men and women prevent cancer, detect it at its earliest stages and also supports them on their journey through their cancer diagnosis, treatment and survivorship.

The Foundation also offers free services including a special ‘Comfort Fund’, designed to provide financial help for people who are receiving treatment for cancer and who find themselves in financial difficulty as a result, and Survive & Thrive programmes, with free seminars and courses running nationwide.

Participants can register online by clicking here.

Everyone who registers online before Friday is automatically entered into a draw for a €300 Eurocycles voucher. Cyclists can also register on Sunday morning from 8am at the Naas Court Hotel.

The event is held in conjunction with Naas Cycling Club and kindly supported by the Naas Court Hotel, Eurocycles, Avonmore Protein Milk, Brodericks and Fyffe’s.

