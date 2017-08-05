Condition of historic Naas castle to be examined by Kildare County Council

Kildare County Council is to examine the deteriorating condition of St. David’s Castle, one of Naas’s oldest buildings.

The condition of the structure — which is over 800 years old — has inevitably been deteriorating for some time.

Labour councillor Anne Breen wants the building and the area immediately surrounding it to be properly maintained in keeping with its status as a listed building. She asked for KCC to contact the premises owner.

“It is sad to say that one of the most iconic buildings in Naas is now in a continuous state of disrepair and decay,” Cllr Breen told the Leader.

“Situated in what was the centre of medieval Naas it is now in great danger of irreparable damage.

“The castle and its curtilage are falling down. In fact the walls all along Church Lane are in a bad state of repair and could constitute a safety hazard to people using the lane as access to and from the town.”

Historians say the castle is very much part of the town’s history dating back to the original building in the time of King John of England when two parliaments were held there. It was a central feature during the 13th and 14th centuries as a Norman stronghold.

“This very special building, that, I have argued all along, should have been preserved and developed as a tourist attraction for the benefit of the town and is now in real danger of being lost.”

Cllr Breen added: “Something must be done to stop this happening. I am urging the council to see what contact the present owners requesting that this historic building be properly maintained to a standard in keeping with its status as a listed building.”

KCC says St. David’s Castle is a protected structure and it will contact the property owners as well as carrying out an on site inspection and appraisal. The Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs provides grants and matched funding to help owners/occupiers with the repair of a protected structure.