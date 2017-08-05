Nominate a young Kildare farmer for a national award

Macra na Feirme has announced that the search is now on for the 2017 FBD Young Farmer of the Year.

The nominee must be under the age of 23, and involved in the running of the farm on which they currently work for a least three years, either full time or part time.

Every county can have a representative for each of the following farming sectors: beef, dairy, tillage, sheep, other.

The winner could be in with a chance to scoop a travel bursary and experience farm practices abroad, as well as being named ‘Young Farmer of the Year’.

There is a new ‘future farmer’ award this year for an emerging young farming under the age of 23. Various awards will be presented to county and national winners.

To nominate someone you know, visit www.macra.ie.