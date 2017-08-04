Details released of Donadea Duathlons

The 2017 Donadea Forest Duathlons will take place on August 12 and September 9 and will consist of a three km run, a 21.5 km cycle and a 2.75km run.

Both runs are on forest roads while the cycle is on quiet country roads passing through Donadea, Timahoe, Staplestown and back to the forest park.

No tri licence is required, although helmets are.

To sign up, go to popupraces.ie Race starts at 10am with online registration, or register on the day from 8.45am. €20 entry.

Read more: Resurgent Donadea bikers push duathlon series, 5k