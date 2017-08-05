Three Kildare projects shortlisted for national government excellence awards

Three Kildare projects have been shortlisted for the forthcoming Excellence in Local Government 2017 awards.

These are: the Maynooth Purple Flag project (Supporting Active Communities); The Support to Secondary Schools programme (Best Library Service) and the Kilcock Royal Canal Greenway & Square Enhancement Works 2015-2017 (Enhancing the Urban Environment).

Allan Shine, CEO of County Kildare Chamber, congratulated Kildare County Council on having the projects shortlisted.

He added: “I would like to particularly acknowledge the shortlisting of the Purple Flag project in Maynooth which is a joint initiative between the Chamber and County Council. Maynooth is the first town in Kildare to receive this international award and the project was funded by both Kildare County Council and the Chamber”.

Sonya Kavanagh, Director of Economic, Community & Cultural Development in Kildare Council said “To be shortlisted in three categories for the Excellence in Local Government Awards 2017 is a fantastic achievement. This is a unique and important event that acknowledges and celebrates the work that Local Authorities contribute to communities. Kildare County Council is delighted to take part and to be recognised in this way."

The winners will be announced at the annual awards ceremony on November 23 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dublin.

Awards will be presented for excellence in sixteen different categories and one local authority will be awarded the overall award and named Local Authority of the Year 2017.