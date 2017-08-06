Kildare businesses raise over €1m through Linked Finance

Linked Finance, Ireland’s leading peer-to-peer (P2P) lending company has raised over €1m for Kildare-based businesses.

36 Kildare businesses including well-known businesses Kelly's Mountain Brew, Celbridge Playzone, and The Academy Barber, have used the Linked Finance platform to raise funds and facilitate business growth.

Commenting on the funding, Pat Kelly, Owner, Celbridge Play Zone: ‘Our primary aim as a business is to provide a fun and safe environment for all the children and parents who use our facilities. With the help of Linked Finance we have been able to invest in improving our play area and ensuring, as always, that the customer’s needs come first. We have worked really hard to grow our reputation and provide our visitors with the highest possible level of customer service, this is something Linked Finance recognised in us, and threw their support behind us whole heartedly to make sure we could advance our business goals’

Niall Dorrian, CEO, Linked Finance comments: ‘‘The purpose of our platform is to support great Irish businesses and provide them with quick and hassle-free access to funding so they can unlock their full potential."