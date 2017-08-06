Grab the glad rags and take a step back in time for the annual Hollywood Fair

The seventh annual Hollywood Fair in west Co. Wicklow is back for another year.

Take a step back into pre 1950’s time for this wonderful weekend of reminiscing on the olden days.

The event takes place this year from Thursday 17th to Sun 20th August.

Experience the vintage vehicles, straw-filled streets and all-round olden day feels.

The Hollywood Fair promises again to be hugely entertaining for everyone with a huge number of attractions.

The pre-1950s rural heritage theme of the Fair has proven a huge hit with everyone and we are asking everyone to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing up in pre-1950s attire – it makes the Hollywood Fair all the more exciting and you get to enjoy the spectacle of seeing everyone else dressed up in clothes from a by-gone era!

Whether it’s nostalgia for the past or something else, both the farming community and townspeople alike have been flocking to Hollywood in the last 6 years to be part of our celebration.

For 2017 the Fair commences on Thursday evening 17 th August with a Ceili/Set-Dancing session in the GAA Centre. Children’s fun and games takes place in the GAA field on Friday evening from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Later on in the evening there will be traditional music and singing in the Ceilidh House in the village.

On Saturday Bishop Eamonn Walsh will concelebrate an old-style Latin Mass in St. Kevin’s Church at 6pm with local clergy. Dressed in pre-1950s attire the large attendance usually make their way by pony and trap, vintage vehicles, bikes and shank’s mare. After Mass we have planned another slow-bicycle race which is followed by a dramatic re-enactment in an adjacent field.

There will be music on our stage in the village from 8.30pm.

A huge crowd is expected on the Sunday, with numerous exhibitions of traditional crafts such as threshing, blacksmithing, stonecutting, wood-turning and butter making, there will be a world record attempt for the largest gathering of people wearing flat-caps (open to men, women and children).

Last year there was close to 100 stalls selling their wares and a similiar number is expected this year.

The Fair will be officially opened at 2pm by the Minister for Health Simon Harris, ably assisted by Mrs. Rita O’Rourke and Mr. Pat Corrigan.

Handicrafts being displayed and demonstrated include spinning, knitting and sewing. Among the items on display at the Fair are vintage cars and farm machinery.

You could also find love at the Fair as the renowned Lisdoonvarna Match-Maker Willie Daly will attend again this year.

Another major attraction is the Sheep Show: competition for the various categories attracts intense local interest. This year the Committee are delighted to welcome to the Fair Mr.

Joe Healy, National IFA President, who has kindly agreed to act as judge for the Sheep Show.

Mr. Healy is looking forward to meeting all the local farming families at the event.

Entrance fee is just three euro with children under-12 free.