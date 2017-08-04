Abbey Interiors the latest Naas business to close

Abbey Interiors, the Naas-based furniture company, has announced that it is to close.

“It is with mixed emotions that we have decided to close our shop,” the proprietors of the shop based on Abbey Street, said in a statement posted on their Facebook page.

“We will however open in the premises beside us for one week in order to sell off remaining stock,” they promised, adding that this could be from next Tuesday, August 8 until Saturday, August 12 from 10am to 3pm daily.

“There will be massive reductions in price and all stock must go. Keep an eye on our page for a sample of some of our sale items,” the statement concludes.

It's the latest in a succession of businesses in the town to announce their closure, from Donal's to Mattimoes and only last week, Donegans of New Row.

