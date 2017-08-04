Hopes Kilcock Park and Ride facility can declutter town centre

A park and ride facility will be established in Kilcock in the coming months.

Located on the Maynooth road, beside Lidl, it is, local Fianna Fail TD Frank O’Rourke explained, close enough to the centre of the town to ensure footfall to the town, but also can removed cars from the centre of the town.

The facility will be aimed at rail commuters.

It follows as a decision made by Kildare County Council in recent days to approve the site.

TD, Frank O'Rourke worked on securing the new facility.

“We have encountered a number of obstacles in securing a suitable site along the way, but I am confident that this decision is a major step forward, and I know that all parties will now work to ensure that we complete the public consultation process and get to construction as soon as possible for the benefit of Kilcock,” Deputy O’Rourke noted.

He added that progress was also being made on improving public transport services for Kilcock commuters, with extra services for Route 115 “and a fairer rail fare structure for Kilcock which is now included in the short hop zone”.