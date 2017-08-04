Plans advanced for Kildare's first Social Inclusion Week

Plans are currently being finalised for the first Social Inclusion Week for Kildare which will run from Monday, September 25.

“There are many initiatives in Kildare which do excellent work, providing services and supporting individuals and communities affected by issues like homelessness, poverty, unemployment and addiction,” says Pat Leogue, general manager of County Kildare LEADER Partnership.

“In addition there are groups and organisations providing wonderful support for people with disabilities, Travellers, older people, victims of domestic violence, asylum seekers and refugees. The purpose of Social Inclusion Week is to highlight this excellent work and the need for more resources to cater for the needs of people in the county who experience poverty and social exclusion on a daily basis.

The initiative is being coordinated by LEADER Partnership in association with Kildare Public Participation Network (PPN) Social Inclusion Pillar.

Organisers envisage that a series of events will take place across the county in each of the county’s Municipal Districts and that statutory and voluntary service providers and community groups will host events to highlight the good work that is being undertaken to address social exclusion issues in the county.

Noting the contribution of community and voluntary groups, and the role they play in building inclusive and supportive communities PJ Fagan of Kildare Public Participation Network said that “for many people community groups are a lifeline and a way to get involved in their community and feel a sense of belonging.

“We are aiming to highlight and celebrate those opportunities for people to feel included.”

Events planned include open days, awareness raising and social events.

“We are encouraging organisations and community and voluntary groups to use this week as an opportunity to highlight their work and also to network with other social inclusion groups in the county,” explained Denise Croke who is coordinating Social Inclusion Week.

“We hope that by working together we can highlight the issues that need to be addressed if we want a more inclusive community in our county,” added PJ Fagan.

County Kildare LEADER Partnership, in collaboration with Kildare PPN, is coordinating the planning of Kildare’s Social Inclusion Week. Any organisation interested in taking part should contact Denise Croke at (087) 1411669 or socialinclusionweekkildare@gmail.com

