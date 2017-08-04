Jeeps stolen from properties in Celbridge and Naas
Kildare Crime
Gardaí are appealing for information on two vehicles stolen from properties in the Celbridge and Naas areas.
On August 1 last, a white Landrover, registration 12-D-23985, was taken from a property in the Bru Na Riogh area of Naas.
The theft occured between midnight and 10am.
No keys were taken in the theft so Gardaí think a device was used to access the vehicle.
Anyone with information can contact Naas Gardaí on 045-884300.
In a seperate incident, on July 28 a black Hyundai Santa Fe, registration 142-D-16379, was taken from a house in the Straffan Gate area of Celbridge.
The theft occured between the hours of 11pm and 8:30am.
Property was also taken from inside the house.
Anyone who may have witnessed anything can contact Gardaí on 01-6012370.
