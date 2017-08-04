Designer watches stolen in Kildare burglary

Thieves made off with five designer watches as part of their haul from a burglary in Celbridge.

Between 10am and 3pm on Monday last, July 31, a property was broken into at Castle Village Green.

The burglars stoke five watches, including one by Marc Jacobs, one by Kenneth Cole, a Calvin Klein and two Michael Kors timepieces. They also stole a MacBook pro and a Nikon Camera.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or who has been offered the items for sale, is asked to contact gardai on 01 6012370.