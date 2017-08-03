Eurospar to install defibrillator outside every Kildare store

Eurospar in Barnhall, Leixlip, has launched a new community initiative which aims to provide a life-saving defibrillator outside their store.

RTÉ’s Michael Lyster, who suffered a cardiac arrest in 2015 and had to be resuscitated by the National Ambulance Service using a defibrillator, was involved in the launch of the initiative.

“I’m delighted to help launch the defibrillator at every Eurospar Supermarket initiative as this equipment can really mean the difference between life and death,W he said.

“Having a defibrillator in a public space raises the profile of heart disease and ensures that people know where to find one when an emergency occurs. I look forward to the day when each Eurospar has a defibrillator in place.”

When a heart stops beating from cardiac arrest every second counts. The chances of recovery are reduced by 7 - 10% after each 60 seconds. Effective CPR coupled with the use of a defibrillator within the first 3 - 5 minutes of cardiac arrest can produce survival rates in the 49% - 75% range.

The initiative will raise funds for the installation of a publically accessible, automatic external defibrillator (AED) to be located outside of the Eurospar supermarket, through in-store collection, community fund-raising activities and contributions from the sale of a selection of Spar products.

Eurospar, in partnership with CFR Ireland, will provide "chain of survival" awareness and CPR training in the local community as well as training for retailers and staff members.