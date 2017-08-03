Credit union extends opening hours in Clane

Croí Laighean Credit Union is extending its opening hours in its Clane branch, in response, it says, to increased demand.

The opening hours at the Clane branch will be extended from next Tuesday, August 8 from 9am to 4pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Paul Kennedy, CEO of Croí Laighean Credit Union explained: “We know our members value face-to-face contact with our experienced Member Services and Lending teams.

“The longer opening hours in our Clane branch will offer a more flexible, convenient service to Members.”

Mr Kennedy explained that the Clane branch has experienced a significant increase in membership and lending since the launch of Croí Laighean in February of this year.

“Although many Members now avail of mobile and online services, it is very important to us that we meet Members regularly and offer a personal service, unlike many financial institutions in the area.”

Croí Laighean Credit Union was created following the amalgamation of the Coill Dubh and Edenderry credit unions.

It has seven branches across Kildare and Offaly, and issues over €2 million in loans every month to new and existing Members.

