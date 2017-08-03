Spate of break-ins to garden sheds in Kildare

Gardaí in Kildare are re-issuing their warning to homeowners across Kildare to lock up their garden sheds and outhouses.

This follows a number of recent break-in’s across the county.

On August 2 last, between midnight and 3pm, a shed window was forced open in the Cloney area of Athy.

A bike worth approximately €1,000 and garden tools including a strimmer, hedge cutter and hedge saw were taken.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí at Athy on (059) 863 4210.

On July 28, an outhouse in Kill was gained access through a window in the Glen Dara area of Kill between 7:30am-3:00pm.

A power washer and power tools were taken.

On July 31, in the Kilmeague area a shed door was forced open between the hours of 6:30am and 5pm.

Again, a strimmer, saw and hedge cutter was taken to the approximate value of €1,000.

If you noticed anything suspicious in the area at time you can contact Naas Gardaí on (045) 884 300.