Delays on some Kildare roads due to resurfacing works this morning

There will be traffic delays on some roads in South Kildare this morning due to County Council resurfacing works.

Resurfacing works will take place until next Tuesday, August 8, on the L8017 between Burtown (N78) and Glassely / Old Grange (R415). Traffic diversion traffic management will operate during the works and delays can be expected.

There will also be resurfacing works on the R415 between Boley Junction and Gorteen until next Friday, August 4. A stop/go system and diversions will be in place and delays are expected.