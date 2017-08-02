€908,000 allocated to Kildare environmental groups

Environmental groups in Kildare have been awarded grants as part of a €908,000 allocation for local environmental projects nationwide.

A total of 23 groups will receive funding, including the GIY Grow it Yourself Group to create community food growing projects that also benefit biodiversity, bees and beauty.

The Kildare branch of Bird Watch Ireland was awarded a grant for their Swift Nest Box Scheme and the IPCC also made a successful application for a grant to improve the compost system in the Bog of Allen Nature Centre.

Suncroft Community Outreach Group and Kildare Town Men’s Shed received funding to develop community gardens.

The grants were welcomed by Deputy Fiona O’Loughlin who said that the “groups do wonderful work in promoting important schemes in our community, reminding us of the importance of biodiversity and our natural world”.

“I read the list of applications with great interest and was impressed at the variety of projects being undertaken in the county. From bees to forests to bogs, there are groups all over the county undertaking sterling work; protecting our environment, encouraging a more sustainable approach to food production and teaching young people the skills they need to be more self-sufficient.”

The following is the complete list: