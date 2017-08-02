Kildare traffic alert: Road resurfacing works in Celbridge 

Commuters are advised that there will be road resurfacing works in Celbridge all this week.

The works will be carried out on the R405 Hazelhatch Road from its junction with the Simmonstown Road towards the roundabout at Hazelhatch Railway Station.

The works started today and will run until next Wednesday, August 9, from 8am to 6pm daily.

There will be a Stop/Go traffic management system in place.