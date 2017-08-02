Kildare's Trouble Brewing wins two Great Taste awards

Trouble Brewing, from Kill, has won two awards at Great Taste, considered to be the world’s most coveted and prestigious food awards.

Out of over 12,300 products to be judged, Trouble Brewing was awarded a two-star Great Taste award, which means judges dubbed it ‘outstanding’, for its Kill Lager, and a one-star Great Taste award, for being ‘simply delicious’, for its Graffiti Pale Ale.

Judged by over 500 food critics, chefs, cooks, restaurateurs, producers, food writers and journalists, Great Taste is widely acknowledged as the most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers.

As well as a badge of honour, the black and gold Great Taste label is a signpost to a wonderful tasting product, which has been discovered through hours and hours of blind-tasting by hundreds of judges.

“This was the first year that Trouble Brewing entered the Great Taste Awards and we were delighted to win awards for two of our beers on our debut,” said Paul O’Connor, co-Owner of Trouble Brewing. “Especially since a Great Taste award is one of the largest and most trusted awards a food or drink producer can receive.”

Kill Lager was one of only six Irish beers to receive the coveted two star award, and the only lager to do so, while Graffiti Pale Ale was one of only seven Irish beers to win a one star award. The judges particularly impressed with the flavour that was packed into a 3.6% a.b.v. beer.

“We were feeling confident about how well both beers would do, as both had won awards for us previously, Kill Lager had won medals in the Dublin Beer Cup and the Killarney Beoir Awards, while Graffiti Pale Ale won a Blas Na hEireann medal previously,” Paul explained .

“We’d forgotten to look out for the results, as we’re generally very busy with the brewery near capacity at the moment, so when we got the call about the result, it came as a pleasant surprise.”

Trouble Brewing was founded in 2010, and was originally based in Allenwood.

