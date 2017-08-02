New Maynooth Boys NS approved by Kildare County Council

Planning permission has been granted for a new boy’s national school in Maynooth.

The decision was made yesterday, Tuesday, August 1.

The plans include a proposal to replace the existing school on the Moyglare road and the construction of a new three-storey school with 24 classrooms including a Special Needs Unit and Multipurpose Hall.

There will also be three ballcourts and a junior play area.

The school currently has 530 pupils and when completed the new school will cater for just under 700 pupils.

The decision was welcomed by Kildare North Labour Representative Emmet Stagg, who supported the planning application and said he would “press the Minister for Education and Skills to progress the project to Tender Stage”.

