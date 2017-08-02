Cheap cat neutering in Newbridge this month

Newbridge cat owners can get their feline friends neutered for a pocket-friendly €20 this month.

The cut-price snip is being organised by the Community Cat Carers group, and the aim is to reduce the number of unwanted kittens in the town.

The Tom-A-Thon runs until August 17 next, and is open to all male cats, including those from rescues and sanctuaries. Both pets and feral animals can be brought in.

To make an appointment, call Hawkfield Veterinary Clinic on 045 436643.

“This is a first for County Kildare and we are hoping the uptake of this offer will make a huge difference to the uncontrolled breeding of cats around the county,” said a representative of the group.

The initiative is supported by Community Cat Carers Newbridge, Cash for Claws and Paws and Hawkfield Veterinary Clinic.