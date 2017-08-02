Ireland's youngest priest ordained in Newbridge celebrates his first mass

Ireland's youngest priest began his new position as a curate in Portlaoise Parish yesterday (August 1).

Fr David Vard was ordained in his hometown of Newbridge by Bishop Denis Nulty of Kildare and Leighlin last month.

The ordination was a joyous occasion as Fr Vard was surrounded by his family and friends.

Fr David Vard said his first mass at 10am on Tuesday morning in St. Peter and Paul's church in Portlaoise alongside Fr John Byrne.

After his ordination, the 25-year-old said the thing he was most nervous about was learning to say mass.

"Learning to say mass is definitely one of the things I have to get better at. You don't really do it in seminary a lot. It is very different, we go to mass every day during our training and we work hard to go to mass every day during summer but it is very different doing it. It is like driving a car, you think you would be able to drive a car until you are actually in the drivers seat," he said.

