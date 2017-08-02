Movie Extras sought for 'Little Women' filming in Wicklow

Male and female movie extras over the age of 18 are being sought for a new BBC 3 part series being shot in Co. Wicklow.

‘Lilttle Women’ was first published in 1968 and 1969, and follows the story of four young girls on their during through life, during the American Civil War.

Angela Lansbury, best known for her role in Murder, She Wrote, will be one of the stars in the new series, as the four young girls wealthy aunt.

The sisters roles will be starred by Maya Hawke (daughter of actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke), Willa Fitzgerald, Annes Elwy and Kathryn Newton, who will play Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy.

For more information, and where to apply visit https://secure.movieextras.ie/notices/@@forms_apply.html?form_id=151