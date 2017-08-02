Leading Indian tourism companies examining Kildare

Seven leading tour operators from India have visited Kildare this week on a fact-finding tour organised by Tourism Ireland.

The tour operators, based in the cities of New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh – are visiting to learn more about Kildare and the Ancient East and what they have to offer Indian holidaymakers.

A spokesperson for Tourism Ireland explained that the objective of the visit was to encourage them to include more from Kildare and Ireland in their existing programmes or to include Ireland for the first time in their 2018 programmes.

One of the highlights of their time in Kildare was a visit to the Irish National Stud and Gardens.

A spokesperson for Tourism Ireland India, Huzan Fraser, noted that “Working closely with the travel trade is an important element of Tourism Ireland’s promotional activity in emerging tourism markets like India.

“Fact-finding visits like this provide an excellent opportunity to showcase some of the many things to see and do in Ireland to key travel decision-makers.”