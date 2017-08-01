After six year delay sculpture installed on Kildare motorway

Six years after it was commissioned as a ‘percent for art’ project, a sculpture entitled ‘Homeward’ has been installed on the side of the M9 near Kilcullen.

The piece of work, by the late Eamonn O'Doherty was commissioned by Kildare County Council and is a representation of a window with a vase of bluebells on the window sill, and has been placed in an area known as Ballymount, Kilcullen.

It was originally intended that the work would go to the location in Ballymount, but there was a concern that it might be vulberable to theft. Kildare County Council offered it to the people of Kilcullen, and there was a suggestion that it be placed in Valley Park – although there was concern from some locals about putting it there in case it was stolen from there.

Notwithstanding that, a decision was made to put it there. In the meantime, Mr O’Doherty died suddenly,

Kilcullen writer Brian Byrne explained that that caused a delay, as did a change in management in Kildare County Council and by last year it seemed that the Council had decided not to install it in Valley Park.

As a result, it was finally installed last month in Ballymount along the M9.

Eamonn O’Doherty was the sculptor behind a number of very well known public works in Ireland, Britain and the US, including the ‘Tree of Gold’ in Central Bank Plaza in Dublin, 'Hookers' in Eyre Square Galway and the ‘The Great Hunger Memorial’ in Westchester, New York.

