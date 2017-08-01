Kildare dog pound to be extended

A lease has been agreed with the owner of property on which an extension to Kildare’s dog pound has been planned.

At their meeting on July 31, Kildare County Council agreed to start a statutory Part 8 public consultation process for an extension to the dog pound at Portersize in Ballitore.

The proposal is to extend the current facility into part of a adjoining farm buildings, with the creation of distinct public and private areas to accommodate more dogs and more facilities for the visiting public.

The proposed public areas will include an entrance with visitor parking, a new reception extension and a viewing gallery.

The proposed private areas include a new private pound yard, a new five unit kennel extension and the building of a new four unit kennel block.

The plans have been prepared by Hazelwood Architectural, based in Ballymore Eustace.

Director of Services, Joe Boland, said a lease has been agreed with the property owner. But he also told members that there was a small technical issue and the Part 8 proposal would come back before the Council in due course.