Monasterevin sports facility refused planning permission

Planning permission has been refused for a new sporting facility on Monasterevin’s Togher Road.

St Eimhin’s Lawn Tennis Club, Monasterevin AFC and the Monasterevin Community jointly applied for permission to build tennis courts, a children’s play area, a running track and a soccer pitch.

The plans also included proposals for a multipurpose sports building with courts for sports including basketball and badminton, plus a gym.

Permission was refused by Kildare County Council at the end of last month.