Gardai recover stolen jewellery in Rathcoffey

Gardai have reported that jewellery has been found near Rathcoffey church, and they believe it has been stolen.

A source explained that jewellry is believed to have been stolen from a house in Clane and they are investigating the possibility that some of it may have come from a burglary in Derrinturn.

Gardai are currently working to reunite the jewellry with its owners.

