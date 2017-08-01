Kildare to host the Rose of Tralees for two nights

The Rose of Tralee is fast approaching and Kildare will be host to the international roses for two nights next week.

As Hospitality Partner, the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth will be the home to all 64 Rose Finalists for two nights on 13th and 14th August, whilst in association with Kildare County Council a "behind the scenes" tour of key Kildare flagship locations will be facilitated at Lullymore Heritage & Discovery Park, The K Club, the Kildare Village and the Irish National Stud & Gardens.

Notably the general public are invited to "Meet the Roses" during their stay in the County at all of the associated partner locations.

The Kildare Tourism Rose of Tralee Showcase will commence with a Reception at the headquarters of Kildare County Council, Naas at 3pm on Sunday 13th August - all are welcome to attend same. This will be the first gathering and reveal of all 64 Roses in advance of the Festival.

In addition, the Hospitality Partner - the Glenroyal Hotel will be hosting an official Rose Gala Dinner on Monday 14th August, where all Roses will be present. Tickets are available to purchase directly from the hotel reception at €40.00 per person, (or a table of 8 guests for €320.00).

Over the course of their stay, the public are invited to MEET THE ROSES ahead of their journey to Tralee as they visit Lullymore Heritage Centre, the K Club, Kildare Village, and the Irish National Stud & Gardens.

Mr. Peter Carey, CEO, Kildare County Council stated "Kildare County Council, in partnership with our Tourism attractions, will welcome all the 2017 Roses, that will compete for the title of Rose of Tralee later in the month, to experience a short break in Kildare. This is a wonderful opportunity to promote Kildare as a county to visit and spend some time exploring and enjoying wealth of experiences. We wish the Rose contestants from near and far, as well as their families, a wonderful stay in Kildare, and we hope that they will gather wonderful memories to share with friends and relations"