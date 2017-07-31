WATCH: Kildare Town boxing club at forefront of women's boxing documentary
Women Boxers of Ireland
Katelynn Phelan of St. Brigids Boxing Club
The hugely successful St. Brigids Boxing Club in Kildare Town is at the forefront of a new documentary for popular online English website, UniLad.
The documentary, ‘Girl Boxers of Ireland’, features clips and interviews with members of the club, and clips of training and fights.
It was filmed in a bid to discover why so many women are taking up boxing in recent times.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:
