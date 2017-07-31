Naas company wins top award for its creative way with synthetic grass

Naas-based company Sanctuary Synthetics scooped an award at a top horticultural show recently.

The company took ‘Best Product Stand’ at GLAS, Ireland’s biggest business horticulture event. The judges chose their unique stand, with its synthetic grass covered caravan, armchair and table, as one of four overall award winners.

Supported by Bord Bia, the GLAS trade show took place at the Citywest Event Centre in Dublin, attracting over 1,000 industry representatives and 145 exhibitors, making this year’s show the most successful to date.

Sanctuary Synthetics, who are a supplier of artificial grass and greens, are known for their creativity – they put together an eyecatching replica of the Naas Ball for a recent Kildare Chamber trade show.