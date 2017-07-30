Ballymore Eustace writer Amanda J Evans launches new romantic thriller

Amanda J Evans, daughter of Yvonne and the late Jimmy Evans will launch her second novel Save her Soul on August 1.

Amanda, a native of Ballymore Eustace, published her first novel, Finding Forever in January this year, the first in romantic thriller trilogy. It is currently being recorded as an audio book by producer Rachel Brandt and will be available in September.

“The second in the series is Finding Freedom, and the third is Finding Forgiveness, with the story in each focusing around a leading character in the original story. I was so chuffed that my first novel was listed by Goodreads as 93 of the best 98 books of 2017 (Goodreads is owned by Amazon). I was further nominated for the 2017 Summer Indie Book Award,” said Amanda.

Save her Soul, a psychological thriller is available to pre-order now on Amazon and will be available in e-book and paperback on all Amazon stores from August 1.

Amanda has further completed a series of spooky stories, Nightmare Realities’ aimed at children aged 12-16 years, with pencil sketches done by her daughter Amanda Donnelly.

The cover of Save Her Soul