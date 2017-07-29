River Festival returns to Kilcullen this August

The popular River Festival will return to Kilcullen on Sunday, 27 August, with another spectacular programme of events planned.

From 12-7pm, the main street will be closed to traffic as food purveyors and local restaurants provide food and tasters at Market Square from mid-day, amongst them Nolan’s of Kilcullen, Fallon’s, The River Café, Bardon’s, Eurobounce for kiddies’ treats, and lots more.

And there will be plenty to amuse the children with bouncing castles, slides, fun run, magician and a reptile zoo — great family entertainment. The highlight of the day, the Raft Race will be hosted circa 4pm and let’s just say it’s more a spectacle than an athletic competition!

Alas, there will be no soap box race this year, owing to insurance issues. But there will be live music throughout the afternoon and rumour has it, there’s a major music act secured to perform, watch this space!