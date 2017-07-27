Kildare man missing: Gardai seek help tracing John Burns

Gardai are seeking the help of members of the public in tracing a man missing from his Kildare home since last Tuesday.

John Burns is missing from Milltown Lower, Milltown, near Newbridge.

He was last seen on Tuesday last, July 25, on O’Connell Street, Dublin. He is described as being 5’ 5” tall and of slim build.

He has black hair, thinning on top. When last seen he was wearing dark jumper, dark jeans and brown work boots.

Anyone who has seen John or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431212, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.