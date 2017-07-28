Fashion brand Parfois opening its doors in Newbridge today

Fashion and accessories brand ‘Parfois’ will open its doors in the Whitewater Shopping Centre today (July 28).

The Portuguese label, best known for its accessories and hanbags, will also have a full cloting range in store.

Store manager Agnieszka Powalisz says, “it’s such an exciting time for the brand and for the stylish ladies of Kildare. It’s quite literally a one-stop-shop for accessories. From bags to earrings, scarves to shoes there is something to suit all styles and the price point is great. This summer holiday season we’ve luggage, hats, and sunglasses to wow and bags and accessories for that wedding you have coming up. Our staff are well versed in creating the perfect look no matter the occasion and happy to help.”