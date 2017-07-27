Kildare Peter Mark employees praised for long service to hairdressers

It was a good hair day for several Kildare employees of national hairdressing chain Peter Mark when they were recently recognised for their contribution to the company.

Last Tuesday, the group invited some 300 of its staff from across Leinster to a celebration at the Smock Alley Theatre in Dublin to mark their long service to the chain.

Among those in attendance were those from its Naas, Newbridge and Whitewater Shopping Centre branches – Denise Lynn, Patricia O’Grady, Siobhan White, Joan Douglas, Sabrina Ennis, Mary Sheriden, Sinead Reidy and Brona Kehoe.

All of those at the event have ten years or more service to Peter Mark.

Peter Mark has been in business for 56 years, and has two employees that have been with the company for 50 of those.

Commenting Peter O’Rourke, CEO Peter Mark said: “I would personally like to congratulate everyone who was honoured in our ceremony today and look forward to celebrating with them again at the next milestone.”