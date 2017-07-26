Joe Brolly, Niall Quinn and host of stars at 'Hurling for Cancer' in Newbridge

A host of stars will take to the pitch for the sixth annual ‘Hurling For Cancer Research’ fundraiser in Newbridge.

The event will be held at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge on Tuesday, August 15, an dwill feature stars of the GAA and horseracing world.

Davy Fitzgerald, Joe Brolly, Niall Quinn and Tommy Walsh, to name but a few, have all signed up to take part in this great event in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

The event is organised by horseracing legend Jim Bolger and champion jockey Davy Russell.

For ticket information visit www.cancer.ie.

WATCH BELOW: Highlights of the 2016 'Hurling for Cancer Research' match in Newbridge