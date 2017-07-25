Three in custody following Maynooth church smash

Three men are currently in custody after they were arrested early this morning, Tuesday, July 25, on suspicion of committing a burglary.

A picture taken by a passer-by at the scene this morning.

The three were the occupants of a 4x4 stolen vehicle which crashed through the front wall of St Mary’s Church, Moyglare Road, Maynooth, with eyewitnesses reporting that it was a Lexus.

A Garda spokesperson said that all three men are currently detained at Lucan Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984 and investigations are continuing.

The collision left a four metre hole in the wall of the church, although there are no reports of injuries.

One local resident told the Leinster Leader: “That side of the pavement is very busy. Maynooth University (which is nearby) is packed with young foreign students.

“There could have been multiple fatalities.”

Debris from the front of the vehicle remains lodged in the broken wall of the church.