Dementia legal expert to speak at Naas Alzheimer Cafe meeting today

An expert in the law as it relates to dementia will speak at the Kildare Alzheimer Cafe meeting tonight, Wednesday, July 26.

The event will take place in Mc Auley Place in Naas at 7pm. The guest speaker will be solicitor Jacinta Morris, who will speak about the law in relation to Dementia, making a will and enduring power of attorney etc. All are welcome.

The Alzheimer Café evening takes place on the last Wednesday of every month from 7pm to 9pm in the Convent Tea Rooms at McAuley Place, Sallins Road, Naas. (Beside the Parish Church). Those with a dementia, families, carers, professionals with an interest in the area are welcome.