Sallins man refused bail by High Court over firearms cache discovery

Two men arrested over the discovery of a firearms cache in a Rathcoole business park have been refused bail by the High Court today.

Jonathan Harding (44), of McNeill Court, Sallins, Co Kildare and James Walsh (33), with addresses at Wheatfield Avenue, Clondalkin and Neilstown Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 are facing charges, under the Firearms Act, for unlawful possession of five revolvers, 20 rounds of ammunition and a silencer on January 24 at a unit in Greenogue Business Park, in Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

Both men had sought bail in the High Court yesterday, Monday. However, the State objected to the application. On Monday, Detective Sergeant Michael Cuffe, of the Drugs and Organised Crime Unit, told the High Court that he believed if released on bail both men would be “flight risks” and might not face trial.

The court also heard evidence yesterday from Detective Chief Superintendent Patrick Lordan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) who said that the gardai were objecting under Section 2(A) of the Bail Act.

The section allows a Chief Superintendent give evidence that the refusal of bail is necessary to prevent the commission of a serious offence.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt rejected both men’s bail applications today under the “O’Callaghan” principles and Section 2 of the Bail Act 1997.

Mr Walsh and Mr Harding were remanded in custody.