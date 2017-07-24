Bail decision tomorrow for Sallins man arrested over the discovery of Rathcoole firearms cache 

A High Court judge is to deliver a decision on whether two men, one with an address in Sallins, arrested over the discovery of a firearms cache in a business park are to be granted bail.

Jonathan Harding (44) of McNeil Court, Sallins, Co Kildare and James Walsh (33), with addresses at Wheatfield Avenue, Clondalkin and Neilstown Drive, Clondalkin are facing charges, under the Firearms Act, for unlawful possession of five revolvers, 20 rounds of ammunition and a silencer on January 24 at a unit in Greenogue Business Park, in Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

Today, Monday, Detective Sergeant Michael Cuffe, of the Drugs and Organised Crime Unit, told the High Court that he believed if released on bail both men would be “flight risks” and might not face trial.

The court also heard evidence from Detective Chief Superintendent Patrick Lordan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) who said that the gardai were objecting under Section 2 (A) of the Bail Act.

The section allows a Chief Superintendent give evidence that the refusal of bail is necessary to prevent the commission of a serious offence.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt said he will deliver his decision tomorrow morning.