€9m approved for social housing in Athy and Kilmeague

The Department of Housing has allocated almost €9m for two social housing projects in South Kildare.

€6.098m has been approved for the construction of 30 new units at the Dominican Site at Athy and €2.855m has been approved for Kildare County Council to acquire 16 social housing units at Bodkin Place, Kilmeague.

The construction of 30 new units at the Dominican site at Athy is designed as a positive ageing development in part for people aged 55 and over. The 30 units include 12 1 bed units, 12 2 bed units and 6 3 bed units. This new project is in addition to the 7 unit family hub to be run by the Peter McVerry Trust in the old Priory house.

It will be officially opened by housing Minister Eoghan Murphy on Friday morning.

“These allocations under the Rebuilding Ireland programme are a welcome boost for housing in South Kildare,” said Kildare South TD Martin Heydon.

“It is an innovative proposal that will complement the mixed use development of the Dominican site and the plans for its further development of a community area which include the new state of the art library in the old church building which is hoped to be completed by the end of the year. The approval of funding to allow Kildare County Council acquire the 16 units in Kilmeague is also a welcome development as I had been approached by some tenants in these units who were concerned about the future of the building.”