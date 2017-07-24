Auction fundraiser organised for Kildare photographer Adrian Melia

A fundraising auction is being held for popular Kildare photographer Adrian Melia’s cancer treatment.

It follows on from a very successful fundraiser in the Killashee House Hotel, Naas on Thursday June 29 last, billed “A Question of Sport”.

SEE ALSO: Kildare photographer humbled by response to cancer fundraiser appeal

The Auction will take place at Naas Rugby club on 17 th Aug at 8pm – doors open for viewing lots at 7.30pm.

Approximately 30 lots including a collection of Adrian’s framed photos, paintings by Alan Redmond, signed sports jerseys, tickets to the 6 nations rugby in 2018, a canteen of cutlery from Newbridge Silverware and many other items will be on offer.

Entry is €5 per person and admission will include a free booklet and an entry into a draw to win a spot prize of a season badge to Punchestown Race Course.

Enquiries or to enter bids in advance of auction may be made to friendsofadrianmelia@gmail.com or telephone David Clinton on 086 2643012.

Adrian has had three weeks of intensive treatment in Hannover, Germany at the Hyperthermia Centre and is doing well.

Next stop is the UK for the next phase of his treatment.