Gardaí in Wicklow appealing for witnesses to serious two car collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following two car collision in Baltinglass, Co Wicklow yesterday evening (July 23).

At approximately 6pm Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a two car collision on the R747 at Kilmurray Lower, between Baltinglass and Kiltegan.

The driver of one of the cars, a female in aged in her 40s, was taken to Naas General Hospital and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital with injuries described as serious.

Two passengers in the car (female 70s and 7 years) were taken to Hospitals in Naas and Tallaght. Their injures are not thought to be life threatening.

The sole occupant of the second car, a female aged in her 50s, was also taken to Naas General Hospital. Her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The scene is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltingalss Garda Station 059-6482610 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.