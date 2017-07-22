Athy band 'A Great Quiet' shortlisted for competition to play at Electric Picnic

Athy group ‘A Great Quiet’ have been shortlisted for a competition to play at Electric Picnic this September.

30 bands have made the shortlist for The 2fm ‘Play The Picnic Competition’.

The band is made up of Will O’Donnell and Aran Cardiff, both from Athy. Formed just a few months ago, they played their debut gig in the academy 2 and launched their debut single open spaces on the Eoghan MC Dermott show.

Johnstown based children’s charity Jack and Jill is the competition’s charity partner.

To support Jack and Jill, and vote for the boys Text Picnic12 to 50300.

Texters are also in with a chance of winning tickets to Electric Picnic by voting for their favourite act too.

Text costs €2 and Jack & Jill will receive a minimum of €1.63.

The voting text line is open until Friday 28th July for this competition run in conjunction with Festival Republic, Jack & Jill and RTÉ 2fm on www.2fm.ie.

The Final 10 acts to be announced next Friday will get to Play the Picnic tent at Electric Picnic, with the overall winner also getting to play the Cosby Stage at Electric Picnic and winning a full day studio session at RTE’s state of the art recording studio.