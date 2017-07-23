Council give go-ahead for Kildare town development

Kildare County Council has granted planning permission to build a mix of 37 houses and apartments at the old convent school site in Kildare town.

Masonbrook Holdings Limited, applied last year to develop the former Presentation secondary school on the Dublin Road.

Plans include the demolition of the existing single storey former school buildings facing Meadow Road and the construction of 37 single, two and three storey dwellings and central open space, two and three bedroom dwellings one-two bedroom detached houses, six two-bedroom semi-detached houses, 19 three-bedroom terraced houses and 9 three bedroom two and three storey apartments with balconies facing Meadow Road.

The apartments will be built of a semi-basement car park, all with optional solar panels, gated entrance and pedestrian access from Dublin Street and 43 car parking spaces and 34 semi-basement car parking spaces.

There was only one submission and it was from Kildare Presentation Community for continued right of way access from the convent garden.

Meanwhile in 2013 KCC refused a planning application from Lidl discount food store to build on the site.