Naas Hospital crisis eases as patients can return from this afternoon

This week’s overcrowding crisis at Naas Hospital has eased with a spokesperson confirming that patients can attend A&E as their first port of call from this afternoon.

The hospital’s ‘Escalation Policy’ was put in place on Wednesday last due to the high level of attendances and admissions at the Kildare facility.

Management publicly appealed for patients to attend their GPs or the KDoc service rather than Naas’ Accident and Emergency.

A spokesperson said this lunchtime that the hospital is coming off Escalation this afternoon.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there were 18 people waiting on beds at Naas Hospital today, some 14 of those on trolleys.

Naas Hospital’s Escalation Policy has been activated several times in the last few months, most recently, prior to this time, on July 10. It was also activated in June and April.