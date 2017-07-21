Kildare man stole and sold Kilcock pub's benches

A Kildare man who stole three pub benches which may have been used by his local District judge has appeared in the District Court.

Martin Lawrence, with an address at 58 The Paddocks, Kilcock, appeared before Kilcock District Court sitting at Naas on July 18, charged with taking three wooden bench from outside O’Keeffe’s pub in Kilcock on February 4 this year.

David Powderly, solicitor representing Mr Lawrence, said he was pleading guilty to the offences.

Garda Inspector David O’Sullivan said Mr Lawrence had been seen on CCTV on putting the pub’s benches into a van on two separate occasions. He did not cover his face, the Court was told.

On hearing of the benches theft, Judge Desmond Zaidan said: “I probably sat on them.”

The Court was told they could cost €200 each.

Mr Lawrence told the judge: “I sold them to my friend.”

Looking at the defendant, Judge Zaidan asked Mr Lawrence if he was alright. “You are going hot and cold. You are sweating.”

Mr Powderly said: “He is under pressure from being here.”

The Court heard Mr Lawrence has 15 previous convictions, most of them for road traffic offences. It was also told that he had not turned up for a meeting with the Probation and Welfare Services and had missed Court dates.

Mr Powderly said his client “has a chequered history of not attending Court due to transport difficulties.”

Judge Zaidan said the question of transport is a very, very minor inconvenience. The judge said Mr Lawrence as “very fortunate the Gardai were not objecting to bail”.

He adjourned the case until November 7 next for sentencing and a report from the Probation and Welfare Service.

He told the defendant: “The next time you drive past O’Keeffe’s you might see your solicitor sitting on the wall.”