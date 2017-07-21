Rathangan native to represent Kildare in Miss Macra Festival

Rathangan woman Jessica Casey will represent Kildare at the 46th annual international Miss Macra Festival in Thurles this bank holiday weekend.

The Tallaght IT student is Competitions Officer in her local Rathangan Macra na Feirme.

She is extremely active in the club.

Jessica works as sale assistant in Ralph Lauren in Kildare Village.

The organisation for young people between the ages of 17 and 35 started as a young farmers' organisation.

It now offers a wide range of activities including public speaking, sports and travel opportunities as well as rural pursuits including farm walks and stock judging.

The festival will take place over the August bank holiday weekend from Friday, 4th August to Monday 7th August 2017. Various fun activities will be taking place over a jam packed weekend with contestants from all corners of Ireland and some international contestants competing for the honour of becoming crowned International Miss Macra 2017.