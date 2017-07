Athy band Picture This have added two more dates to their tour of Ireland.

SSE Belfast, 3Arena and INEC Gleneagle Hotel in Kerry dates sold out within three minutes.

They'll play a second gig in Dublin's 3Arena on Novembember 8 and have added another date in the INEC in Killarney on November 11th.

Their debut self titled album is to be released on August 25.

WATCH: